Úbeda's grand parish church, founded in the 13th century on the site of Islamic Úbeda's main mosque, is a conglomerate of Gothic, Mudéjar, Renaissance, baroque and neoclassical styles. The main portico, facing Plaza Vázquez de Molina, is a beautiful late-Renaissance composition dating from 1604–12, with a relief sculpture showing the adoration of the shepherds.

Inside, the intricate Mudéjar-style artesonado (ceiling of interlaced beams) is the fruit of restoration work.