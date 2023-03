If you're pressed for time, this visit takes you through a little of Cazorla's natural and human history, showing a restored water-driven flour mill and an exhibit on the Cazorla natural park and its wildlife, with an optional walk through the bóvedas (vaults) beneath the Iglesia de Santa María. All sites are within 100m of each other and the guides really bring them to life.

Guides speak Spanish but English and French information sheets are available.