Nowadays housing Cazorla's tourist office, this picturesque shell of a grand church, attributed to the great 16th-century Renaissance architect Andrés de Vandelvira, was wrecked by Napoleonic troops in reprisal for Cazorla’s tenacious resistance. Guides at Casa de la Luz, a few paces uphill, offer interesting 20-minute tours through the bóvedas (vaults) that channel the Río Cerezuelo underneath the church.