Central Eléctrica

Andalucía

This small hydroelectric station is a landmark on the Río Borosa walk, with a delicious freshwater spring flowing out from beneath a fig tree in front of it.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Castillo de La Iruela

    Castillo de La Iruela

    10.37 MILES

    In a stunningly picturesque and panoramic perch on a rocky pinnacle towering over pretty La Iruela village, this ancient fortification is well worth the…

  • Castillo de Segura

    Castillo de Segura

    23.84 MILES

    This lofty castle dates from Moorish times but was rebuilt after the Christian conquest in the 13th century. Abandoned in the 17th century, it was…

  • Castillo de la Yedra

    Castillo de la Yedra

    11.31 MILES

    Cazorla's dramatic Castle of the Ivy, a 700m walk above Plaza de Santa María, offers superb views and houses the interesting Museum of the Upper…

  • Nacimiento del Guadalquivir

    Nacimiento del Guadalquivir

    12.98 MILES

    An interesting detour from Empalme del Valle will take you past Vadillo Castril village to the Puente de las Herrerías bridge (7km) and then 11km on…

  • Centro de Cría del Quebrantahuesos

    Centro de Cría del Quebrantahuesos

    7.31 MILES

    A fascinating visit for any wildlife lover, this centre in the Cazorla forests is the crux of the programme to reintroduce the lammergeier, a rare,…

  • Iglesia de Santa María

    Iglesia de Santa María

    11.19 MILES

    Nowadays housing Cazorla's tourist office, this picturesque shell of a grand church, attributed to the great 16th-century Renaissance architect Andrés de…

  • Puerto de las Palomas

    Puerto de las Palomas

    7.24 MILES

    The A319, heading northeast from Cazorla, enters the natural park after 7km, at Burunchel, then winds 6km up to the 1200m Puerto de las Palomas pass. The…

Nearby Andalucía attractions

