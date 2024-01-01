This small hydroelectric station is a landmark on the Río Borosa walk, with a delicious freshwater spring flowing out from beneath a fig tree in front of it.
Central Eléctrica
Andalucía
10.37 MILES
In a stunningly picturesque and panoramic perch on a rocky pinnacle towering over pretty La Iruela village, this ancient fortification is well worth the…
23.84 MILES
This lofty castle dates from Moorish times but was rebuilt after the Christian conquest in the 13th century. Abandoned in the 17th century, it was…
11.31 MILES
Cazorla's dramatic Castle of the Ivy, a 700m walk above Plaza de Santa María, offers superb views and houses the interesting Museum of the Upper…
12.98 MILES
An interesting detour from Empalme del Valle will take you past Vadillo Castril village to the Puente de las Herrerías bridge (7km) and then 11km on…
Centro de Cría del Quebrantahuesos
7.31 MILES
A fascinating visit for any wildlife lover, this centre in the Cazorla forests is the crux of the programme to reintroduce the lammergeier, a rare,…
11.19 MILES
Nowadays housing Cazorla's tourist office, this picturesque shell of a grand church, attributed to the great 16th-century Renaissance architect Andrés de…
7.24 MILES
The A319, heading northeast from Cazorla, enters the natural park after 7km, at Burunchel, then winds 6km up to the 1200m Puerto de las Palomas pass. The…
Centro de Interpretación Primeros Pobladores de Europa 'Josep Gibert'
25.56 MILES
A fossilised human tooth, stone tools dating back at least 1.3 million years, and bones of mammoths and other extinct beasts are among the…
