Castillo de Segura

This lofty castle dates from Moorish times but was rebuilt after the Christian conquest in the 13th century. Abandoned in the 17th century, it was restored in the 1960s and has now become a 'frontier territory ' interpretation centre. The ticket office is also Segura's main tourist information point.

You can see the original Arab steam baths, visit the 13th-century Mudéjar chapel, climb the tower and walk round the battlements for a bird’s-eye view of El Yelmo, 5km south, and the rocky crags and olive-tree-strewn lowlands all around. A series of videos (in Spanish with English subtitles) offers historical background on Segura and the castle.

It's a minimum 400m walk, plus 80 steps, from the nearest parking place to the castle entrance, though vehicles are allowed to drop passengers near the entrance then go back down to park. Note: the castle's opening hours are complicated; it's advisable to call ahead to check the schedule.