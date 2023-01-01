Centro de Cría del Quebrantahuesos

A fascinating visit for any wildlife lover, this centre in the Cazorla forests is the crux of the programme to reintroduce the lammergeier, a rare, enormous and extraordinary vulture, to Andalucía, where it fell extinct in 1986. You'll see several of these spectacular birds (individuals unsuitable for release into the wild) in their large cages, and have the breeding and release process explained in detail. It's essential to call in advance to book a visit.

The centre is a 33km drive from Cazorla, the last 7km on a well-surfaced gravel-and-dirt road. Make it known when booking if you would like a guide who speaks some English; also double-check the location as there's a possibility that it may move.