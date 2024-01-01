La Cilla

Cádiz' White Towns

LoginSave

The old grain store of the Duques de Osuna, next to the castle, houses the tourist office, the fascinating Museo de la Frontera y los Castillos (devoted to Olvera's turbulent history and the Reconquista), a small archaeological collection, and an exposition on the nearby Vía Verde de la Sierra cycling/hiking path.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Colegiata de Santa María de la Asunción

    Colegiata de Santa María de la Asunción

    22.75 MILES

    Lording it over the town, this formidable Renaissance structure – two churches above a crypt – sits on the site of the town's medieval parish church. It…

  • Cueva de la Pileta

    Cueva de la Pileta

    16.86 MILES

    Twenty kilometres southwest of Ronda la Vieja are some of Andalucía’s most ancient and fascinating caves. Torchlit guided tours into the dark belly of the…

  • Plaza de Toros

    Plaza de Toros

    14.46 MILES

    In existence for more than 200 years, this is one of Spain's oldest bullrings and the site of some of the most important events in bullfighting history. A…

  • Bobastro

    Bobastro

    27.05 MILES

    Bobastro was the hilltop redoubt of 9th-century rebel Omar ibn Hafsun, who led a prolonged revolt against Córdoban rule. At one stage he controlled…

  • Museo Lara

    Museo Lara

    14.71 MILES

    This crazy, cluttered museum is the private collection of Juan Antonio Lara Jurado, who has been a collector since the age of 10. Now in his 80s, he still…

  • Casa del Rey Moro

    Casa del Rey Moro

    14.68 MILES

    Several landscaped terraces give access to La Mina, an Islamic stairway of nearly two hundred steps cut into the rock all the way down to the river at the…

  • Puente Nuevo

    Puente Nuevo

    14.59 MILES

    Straddling the dramatic gorge of the Río Guadalevín (Deep River) is Ronda's most recognisable sight, the towering Puente Nuevo, so named not because it's…

  • Plaza de España

    Plaza de España

    14.55 MILES

    The town's main square was made famous by Ernest Hemingway in For Whom the Bell Tolls. Chapter 10 tells how, early in the civil war, the 'fascists' of a…

View more attractions

Nearby Cádiz' White Towns attractions

2. Castillo Árabe

0.04 MILES

Perched on a crag at 623m high atop town is Olvera's late-12th-century castle, which later formed part of Nasrid-era Granada's defensive systems. Clamber…

3. Santuario de los Remedios

1.72 MILES

Three kilometres southeast of Olvera's historic core, en route to Torre Alháquime, this 17th-century sanctuary honours the town's patron saint. Its…

4. Castillo

6.9 MILES

At the top of town, Setenil's 12th-century castle was captured by the Christians just eight years before the fall of Granada. You can climb the 13th…

5. Acinipo

7.47 MILES

Some 20km northwest of Ronda, off the A374, is the relatively undisturbed Roman site of Acinipo at Ronda la Vieja. Although completely ruined, with the…

6. Iglesia de Santa María de Mesa

9.43 MILES

Completed in 1779, the pastel-pink baroque Iglesia de Santa María de Mesa houses a small museum devoted to religious artefacts; among these, a 16th…

7. Castillo

9.49 MILES

A path opposite the Hotel Arco de la Villa leads to Zahara's 12th-century castle keep (it's a steep, steady 10- to 15-minute climb). The castle's…

8. Capilla de San Juan de Letrán

9.5 MILES

This dainty yellow-and-white chapel dates from the 20th century. Its slender, whitewashed Torre del Reloj (clock tower) is the only remaining element of…