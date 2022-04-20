Yadid Levy

Las Alpujarras

Las Alpujarras is a 70km stretch of valleys and deep gorges on the southern flank of the Sierra Nevada. A mix of rocky, arid slopes, woods, and terraced farmlands made fertile by melted snow water, it’s best known for its picturesque white villages. These cling to the verdant hillsides, their Berber-style flat-roofed houses recalling the area’s past as a refuge for Moors escaping the Christian conquest of Granada. These days, the villages host a mixed population of locals and expats, while towns in the lower reaches simmer with spiritual seekers, long-term travellers and rat-race dropouts. Well-trod footpaths criss-cross the hills, linking the villages and offering superlative hiking.

Explore Las Alpujarras

  • E

    Espacio Brenan

    On the main road, the old Fonda de Manuel Juliana is where Gerald Brenan stayed upon first arriving in Yegen in the 1920s. It's now a small, fascinating…

  • H

    Hilacar ArtesAna

    At the top of town, this is the Alpujarras' only remaining artisan workshop of jarapas, those colourful rugs you'll spot all over the Poqueira villages…

  • M

    Mirador Era de la Platera

    This viewing platform at the top of the village commands huge views over the surrounding hills down to the white town of Cádiar. The terrace was once used…

  • B

    Bodega Cuatro Vientos

    Cuatro Vientos is the winery behind the Alpujarras' famous, smooth Malafollá reds, and also has its own restaurant. On a 90-minute tour you'll see a wine…

  • C

    Casa Alpujarreña

    Located in the lower village beside the church, this folk museum occupies a typical mountain house, giving a glimpse of bygone Alpujarran life through its…

  • O

    O Sel Ling

    Opposite Pampaneira village, 2km up the western side of the Poqueira gorge, you can just make out the stupa of the small stone Buddhist monastery,…

  • C

    Casa-Museo Pedro Antonio de Alarcón

    An ancient village home with a modest exhibition on local farming and living utensils, and the life and work of the Guadix-born novelist Pedro Antonio de…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Las Alpujarras.

  • See

    Espacio Brenan

    On the main road, the old Fonda de Manuel Juliana is where Gerald Brenan stayed upon first arriving in Yegen in the 1920s. It's now a small, fascinating…

  • See

    Hilacar ArtesAna

    At the top of town, this is the Alpujarras' only remaining artisan workshop of jarapas, those colourful rugs you'll spot all over the Poqueira villages…

  • See

    Mirador Era de la Platera

    This viewing platform at the top of the village commands huge views over the surrounding hills down to the white town of Cádiar. The terrace was once used…

  • See

    Bodega Cuatro Vientos

    Cuatro Vientos is the winery behind the Alpujarras' famous, smooth Malafollá reds, and also has its own restaurant. On a 90-minute tour you'll see a wine…

  • See

    Casa Alpujarreña

    Located in the lower village beside the church, this folk museum occupies a typical mountain house, giving a glimpse of bygone Alpujarran life through its…

  • See

    O Sel Ling

    Opposite Pampaneira village, 2km up the western side of the Poqueira gorge, you can just make out the stupa of the small stone Buddhist monastery,…

  • See

    Casa-Museo Pedro Antonio de Alarcón

    An ancient village home with a modest exhibition on local farming and living utensils, and the life and work of the Guadix-born novelist Pedro Antonio de…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Las Alpujarras

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.