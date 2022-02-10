If you had to pick just one region to attempt to explain Andalucía in its full, complex beauty, it'd probably be Cádiz province. Lying in wait across Spain's southernmost province are craggy mountains, oceans of olive trees, thrillingly sited white towns (Arcos, Vejer, Zahara de la Sierra), fortified sherry, festivals galore, flamenco in its purest incarnation, the font of Andalucian horse culture, and a dreamy blonde-sand coastline, the uncommercial Costa de la Luz, sprinkled with surfer-cool towns like Tarifa.

Packed in among all this condensed culture are the expansive Sierra de Grazalema and Los Alcornocales natural parks, covering an unbroken tract of land from Olvera in the north to Algeciras in the south. The same line once marked the ever-changing frontier between Christian Spain and Moorish Granada, and that ancient border remains dotted with castle-topped, whitewashed towns, many with a ‘de la Frontera’ suffix that testifies to their volatile history.