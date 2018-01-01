Welcome to Algeciras
PORTUGAL, ANDALUCIA & MOROCCO
Day 1. MADRID - TRUJILLO - LISBON(Wednesday) Departure from our bus terminal at 08:00 a.m.towards the region of Extremadura and arrival toTrujillo, Freetime to know its beautiful and monumental PlazaMayor. Continuation to Lisbon, the capital of Portugal located at the mouth of river Tagus. Accommodations. Optional night tour to attend a show of Fado, typical Portuguese music. Day 2. LISBON (Thursday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour: free afternoon. Optional excursion to Sintra, Estoril, Cascais. Day 3. LISBON - FATIMA - LISBON (Friday) Breakfast. In the morning departure to Fatima, important center of pilgrimage. Free time to visit the Shrine. Return to Lisbon. Accommodations. Day 4. LISBON - CACERES - CORDOBA (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to Caceres. Time at leisure to know its Plaza Mayor and to walk through the old city and its famous Mdieval quarter, Lunch at your own. Continuation to Cordoba. Dinner and accommodations. Day 5. CORDOBA - SEVILLE (Sunday) Breakfast. Sightseeing tour visiting the famous Mosque-Cathedral and Jewish Quarter. Departure to Seville. Lunch. Afternoon at leisure. Accommodations. Day 6. SEVILLE (Monday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Optional artistic tour including the Royal Alcazar Palace. Afternoon at leisure to continue discovering the city. Day 7. SEVILLE - RONDA - COSTA DEL SOL (Tuesday) Breakfast Free time. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. COSTA DEL SOL - TANGIER - FES (Wednesday) Breakfast. Departure to Algeciras or Tarifa to board the ferry crossing the strait of Gibraltar towards Africa. Arrival to Morocco and, after customs, continuation to the imperial city of Fes. Dinner andaccommodations. Day 9. FES (Thursday) Half board. Morning city sightseeing of Fes,visiting the Medersa, the old Casbah and its narrow streets, quarter of tanners, thefountain Najerine, the great Medina, World Heritage site. Afternoon at leisure. Day 10. FES - MEKNES - RABAT - TANGIER (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Meknes. Panoramic tour of this imperial walled city and continuationto Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco. Sightseeing city tour visiting the Mausoleum ofMohamed V and the Hassan Tower. After thevisit continuation to Tangier for a panoramic tour. Dinner and accommodations. Day 11. TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL(Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to board the ferry and cross back the strait towards Spain. Dinner and accommodations. Day 12. COSTA DEL SOL - GRANADA (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeingtour visiting the Alhambra with its beautifulNazari Palaces and the Generalife. Dinner and accommodations. Day 13. GRANADA - TOLEDO - MADRID(Monday) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history. Lunch and city sightseeing. Continuation to Madrid. Arrival and end of the services.
MOROCCO FLASH
Morocco Flash Day 1. COSTA DEL SOL - TANGIER - FES (Wednesday) Morning departure to Algeciras or Tarifa to board the ferry crossing the strait of Gibraltar towards Africa. Arrival to Morocco and after customs continuation by motorcoach to the imperial city of Fes. Dinner and accommodations. Day 2. FES (Thursday) Half board. Morning city sightseeing of Fes, visiting the Medersa, considered as the first university of the Islamic world, the old Casbah and its narrow streets, quarter of tanners, the fountain Najerine, the great Medina, considered World Heritage Site... Afternoon at leisure to continue discovering his exciting city on your own. Day 3. FES - MEKNES - RABAT - TANGIER (Friday) Breakfast at Fes. Departure to Meknes. Panoramic tour of this imperial walled city and continuation to Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco. Sightseeing city tour visiting the Mausoleum of Mohamed V and the Hassan Tower. After the visit, continuation to Tangier for a panoramic tour. Dinner and accommodations. Day 4. TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to board the ferry and cross back the Strait towards Spain. Arrival to Costa del Sol and end of our services.
Overnight Trip to Tetuan and Tanger from Andalucia
Day 1: Our local guide will welcome you at the Port of Algeciras and transfer you to Ceuta in a speed boat (45 minutes). Then, in a minivan you will reach the city of Tetuán that is considered the most andalusian city of Morocco. During our trip you will see such attractions as: Hassan II Mosque, a mellah - a walled Jewish quarter of a city in Morocco and a Medina quarter. Later, we will have lunch in a typical Moroccan restaurant enlived with the folklore of the region. Then there will be time for shopping and after that we will continue to Tánger, an ancient city dominated by a lot of cultures along its history that now is considered the capital of the northern region of Morocco. Here we will discover the modern part of the city: Place du France, Boulevard Pasteur, diplomacy´s zones; and in the old part of the city of Medina and its most characteristic bazaars. At the end of the day, dinner and overnight in the hotel. Day 2: Breakfast and free time to discover the city of Tánger by yourself. In the afternoon, hotel pickup and return to Ceuta with return shipment to Algeciras.
Morocco Private Tour From Malaga or Surrounding Areas
After the pick up anywhere from Malaga or surroundings, we will go to Tarifa or Algesiras. Here we will take the Fast Ferry across the Strait of Gibraltar. Upon arriving in Tangier, start a walking tour of the little souk, where you will visit the dried fruit, vegetables, and spice markets as well the jewelers’ street where you will receive a full explanation of the Moroccan wedding ritual. Then visit of the medina (old town) and the Kasbah (old fortress) to discover the rich architecture. At the souk, you’ll have free time to stroll down its colour and aroma-filled streets and pick up a souvenir. You’ll visit Cap Spartel, the impressive Palace of the sultan, the Necropolis, the caves of Hercules where the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mixed their waters. Stop at an Atlantic dune to take pictures and ride the camels (optional) then return to the port driving through the most glamorous neighborhood. If your choice is Tetouan: The day trip begins in Tarifa or Algesiras where you’ll board the fast ferry bound for Tangier. At the port, you’ll meet up with a guide who, both on the crossing and in Tétouan, will tell you the stories and interesting details about the places you pass by. There are about 70 kilometres between Tangier and Tétouan. Once you arrive in Tetouan, you’ll go on a walking sightseeing tour through the old and modern town. You’ll visit the souk, the Jewish quarter and Spanish area of the protectorate. Rivera Square and Spain Square both stand out. At each place you visit, the guide will tell you its history and how it has been transformed in recent years. At the souk, you’ll have a little free time to explore and do some shopping. It is a teeming souk where you will find everything you can imagine.The third choice is Asilah: The day trip to Asilah departs from Tarifa or Algeciras where you’ll depart on an fast ferry that will take you to the port of Tangier Ville. There, you will meet the guide who will accompany you to Asilah by road, 45 kilometres to the south of Tangier.Once in Asilah, you will be able to discover its splendour for yourself. Take a stroll through the narrow streets of the walled medina and regale in the nooks and crannies that bespeak the former Portuguese occupation of the city. Also, take the opportunity to go into Moroccan craft shops on its streets and take home a unique souvenir from your visit.Lastly, you’ll be taken to the Port of Tangier Ville or Tangier med to board the return ferry to Tarifa or Algesiras. In total, the day trip lasts between 8 and 11 hours, including the ferry crossings and the transfer to Malaga.