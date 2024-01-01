Founded in 1486 by Cardinal Cisneros, this is one of the country’s principal seats of learning. A guided tour gives a peek into the Mudéjar chapel and the magnificent Paraninfo auditorium, where the King and Queen of Spain give out the prestigious Premio Cervantes literary award every year.
Universidad de Alcalá
Spain
