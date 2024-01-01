The small museum at the top of the Monte de Santa Trega has interesting exhibits on the Iron Age castro culture of northwest Spain and northern Portugal.
Museo Arqueológico
Galicia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.81 MILES
The largest, oldest and most celebrated of the Minho's markets is the Feira de Barcelos, held every Thursday in Barcelos on the banks of Rio Cávado…
25.18 MILES
From the hamlet of Donón, 4km west of Hío, the windswept, rocky cape Cabo de Home stretches 2.5km south. It's strung with walking trails and a few…
0.02 MILES
The 341m summit of Monte de Santa Trega is a 4km drive or 2km walk (via the PRG122) from town. On the way up, stop to poke around the partly restored Iron…
16.84 MILES
The city’s pièce de résistance, this elegant 31-arched bridge across the Rio Lima is now limited to foot traffic. Most of it dates from the 14th century,…
15.95 MILES
The highlight of the old town is the fortress-like Catedral de Santa Maria. Begun in the 12th century, it reflects a stoic Romanesque style in most of its…
23.24 MILES
This beautiful, 1km-long crescent of sand links the northern Illa de Monteagudo to the central Illa do Faro, with a lagoon behind it.
15.32 MILES
Valença's fortaleza is in fact two fortresses, bristling with bastions, watchtowers, massive gateways and defensive bulwarks, connected by a single bridge…
13.01 MILES
There are two good reasons to visit Viana’s 228m eucalyptus-clad hill. One is the wondrous view down the coast and up the Lima valley. The other is the…
Nearby Galicia attractions
0.02 MILES
The 341m summit of Monte de Santa Trega is a 4km drive or 2km walk (via the PRG122) from town. On the way up, stop to poke around the partly restored Iron…
1.1 MILES
This fort with four arrowhead-shaped corner bastions makes an interesting short visit. It was built to defend A Guarda against the Portuguese in the 17th…
12.82 MILES
Behind the Pousada do Monte de Santa Luzia are these ruins of a Celtiberian citânia (fortified village) from around the 4th century BC. You’ll see the…
13.01 MILES
There are two good reasons to visit Viana’s 228m eucalyptus-clad hill. One is the wondrous view down the coast and up the Lima valley. The other is the…
5. Templo do Sagrado Coração de Jesus
13.05 MILES
This fabulously over-the-top, 20th-century, neo-Byzantine church is one of two reasons to visit Viana’s 228m eucalyptus-clad hill. You can get a little…
13.55 MILES
This small five-room museum devoted to chocolate is fun and interactive, treating you to tidbits of facts and curiosities, but it's also often packed with…
13.61 MILES
Rebuilt in 1714, this church is adorned with some fine azulejos (hand-painted tiles).
13.62 MILES
The fortresslike Antigos Paços do Concelho is the old town hall from the 16th century. It sometimes hosts contemporary art exhibitions.