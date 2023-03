This fort with four arrowhead-shaped corner bastions makes an interesting short visit. It was built to defend A Guarda against the Portuguese in the 17th century.

Ironically, the Portuguese captured the fort in 1665, only a year after it had been completed, and occupied it for three years. In the 19th century it served as a sausage factory. Today the interior contains some handsome Monterey pine, camellia, eucalyptus and araucaria trees.