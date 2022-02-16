You can feel the heat and the beat of South America in the Southern Caribbean. Trinidad & Tobago is less than seven miles off the coast of Venezuela, while the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) range from 18 to 50 miles away. As a result, the continent's music, language and flavors pervade these islands – mixing with the influences of indigenous, African, European and North American cultures.

Trinidad & Tobago is a beguiling mix of bustling towns and laid-back fishing villages, spicy food fusions and rich music traditions. You might dance away your days (and nights) during Carnival, or spend your time swinging in a hammock on a deserted beach. Further west, the Dutch-influenced ABCs have arid, windswept landscapes and sophisticated airs. Postcard-perfect beaches line the leeward coasts of Aruba and Curaçao, while all three islands have vibrant coral reefs right along the shore.