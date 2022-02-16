Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…
Southern Caribbean
You can feel the heat and the beat of South America in the Southern Caribbean. Trinidad & Tobago is less than seven miles off the coast of Venezuela, while the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) range from 18 to 50 miles away. As a result, the continent's music, language and flavors pervade these islands – mixing with the influences of indigenous, African, European and North American cultures.
Trinidad & Tobago is a beguiling mix of bustling towns and laid-back fishing villages, spicy food fusions and rich music traditions. You might dance away your days (and nights) during Carnival, or spend your time swinging in a hammock on a deserted beach. Further west, the Dutch-influenced ABCs have arid, windswept landscapes and sophisticated airs. Postcard-perfect beaches line the leeward coasts of Aruba and Curaçao, while all three islands have vibrant coral reefs right along the shore.
Explore Southern Caribbean
- Bonaire National Marine Park
Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…
- Christoffel National Park
This 1800-hectare preserve is formed from three old plantations, including the Savonet Plantation, which is now the excellent Savonet Museum; combination…
- Natural Pool
Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …
- Museum Kura Hulanda
Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…
- Eagle Beach
Fronting a line of low-rise resorts just northwest of Oranjestad, Eagle is a long stretch of white sand that regularly makes lists of the best beaches in…
- BBlue Room
Curaçao's most majestic natural wonder is a hidden cave on its western shore, accessible only via the ocean. The prime attraction of the cave is its…
- LLandhuis Bloemhof
As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…
- Asa Wright Nature Centre
A former cocoa and coffee plantation transformed into an 600-hectare nature reserve, this place blows the minds of birdwatchers. Even if you can’t tell a…
- PPitch Lake
About 25km southwest of San Fernando, and just south of the small town of La Brea, this slowly bubbling black 'lake' is perhaps Trinidad’s greatest oddity…
Latest Stories from Southern Caribbean
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Caribbean.
See
Bonaire National Marine Park
Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…
See
Christoffel National Park
This 1800-hectare preserve is formed from three old plantations, including the Savonet Plantation, which is now the excellent Savonet Museum; combination…
See
Natural Pool
Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …
See
Museum Kura Hulanda
Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…
See
Eagle Beach
Fronting a line of low-rise resorts just northwest of Oranjestad, Eagle is a long stretch of white sand that regularly makes lists of the best beaches in…
See
Blue Room
Curaçao's most majestic natural wonder is a hidden cave on its western shore, accessible only via the ocean. The prime attraction of the cave is its…
See
Landhuis Bloemhof
As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…
See
Asa Wright Nature Centre
A former cocoa and coffee plantation transformed into an 600-hectare nature reserve, this place blows the minds of birdwatchers. Even if you can’t tell a…
See
Pitch Lake
About 25km southwest of San Fernando, and just south of the small town of La Brea, this slowly bubbling black 'lake' is perhaps Trinidad’s greatest oddity…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Southern Caribbean
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.