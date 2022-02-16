Marc Guitard/Getty

Southern Caribbean

You can feel the heat and the beat of South America in the Southern Caribbean. Trinidad & Tobago is less than seven miles off the coast of Venezuela, while the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) range from 18 to 50 miles away. As a result, the continent's music, language and flavors pervade these islands – mixing with the influences of indigenous, African, European and North American cultures.

Trinidad & Tobago is a beguiling mix of bustling towns and laid-back fishing villages, spicy food fusions and rich music traditions. You might dance away your days (and nights) during Carnival, or spend your time swinging in a hammock on a deserted beach. Further west, the Dutch-influenced ABCs have arid, windswept landscapes and sophisticated airs. Postcard-perfect beaches line the leeward coasts of Aruba and Curaçao, while all three islands have vibrant coral reefs right along the shore.

Explore Southern Caribbean

  • Bonaire National Marine Park

    Bonaire National Marine Park is the island's star attraction, a unique and precious resource that allows divers and snorkelers to explore miles of…

  • Christoffel National Park

    This 1800-hectare preserve is formed from three old plantations, including the Savonet Plantation, which is now the excellent Savonet Museum; combination…

  • Natural Pool

    Powerful wave action has worn this depression into the coastal limestone ridge. The surrounding rocks break the surf, so – with waves crashing all around …

  • Museum Kura Hulanda

    Located in a 19th-century merchant's house and slave quarters, this excellent museum documents the brutal history of slavery in the New World, including…

  • Eagle Beach

    Fronting a line of low-rise resorts just northwest of Oranjestad, Eagle is a long stretch of white sand that regularly makes lists of the best beaches in…

  • B

    Blue Room

    Curaçao's most majestic natural wonder is a hidden cave on its western shore, accessible only via the ocean. The prime attraction of the cave is its…

  • L

    Landhuis Bloemhof

    As visitors wander the leafy grounds of this 1735 plantation home they encounter a range of things. An old car covered in mosaic tiles depicting sea…

  • Asa Wright Nature Centre

    A former cocoa and coffee plantation transformed into an 600-hectare nature reserve, this place blows the minds of birdwatchers. Even if you can’t tell a…

  • P

    Pitch Lake

    About 25km southwest of San Fernando, and just south of the small town of La Brea, this slowly bubbling black 'lake' is perhaps Trinidad’s greatest oddity…

