The spacious modern galleries here have a variety of shows through the year. The highlight, though, is Seokpajeong, the elegant remains of a 19th-century wooden mansion, and parts of its landscaped grounds on the hillside behind the gallery.

The roof garden also provides pleasant views of the surrounding suburb. From the subway, take Bus 1020, 1711, 7016, 7018, 7022, or 7212. The closest bus stop to the museum is Jahamun Tunnel Entrance.