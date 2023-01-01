Cheongwadae Sarangchae

Much more interesting than the tour of Cheongwadae itself is this exhibition hall opposite the exit from the presidential compound. Inside are displays promoting Korea and Seoul as well as the work of past presidents and some of the gifts they have been given by international visitors. It’s all very nicely put together and in one section you have a photo op with a digitised image of the president on Cheongwadae’s front lawn.

There’s also a pleasant cafe next to which cooking classes are run for overseas tourists (₩10,000, for groups of 10 or more); make a reservation through the website.