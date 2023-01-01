SMTown coexartium

This five-level interactive shrine to K-Pop in the COEX Mall has already become a pilgrimage hot spot for fans since opening in 2018. The photo hall is selfie heaven and includes the albums, props, miniatures and memorabilia of all of SM Entertainment's stars, the most famous being Girls' Generation, Super Junior, Shinee, Exo, Taemin and BoA. Get closer to the shiny outfits and trophies won by the idols in the ticketed SM Museum (₩18,000), and interact with their holograms at the SM Theatre while watching augmented reality concerts.

Souvenirs include life-sized posters, clothes and accessories to mimic famous looks, and products designed by the musicians. The cafe has vaguely K-Pop related desserts and endorsed drinks and snacks.