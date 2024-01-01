King Jeongjong's Tomb

The tomb of King Jeongjong (r 1506–44) is one of three royal burial areas at Seonjeongneung park. He was the second son of King Seongjong and Queen Jeonghyeon. At this tomb you can see the full layout – the gateway and the double pathway to the pavilion where memorial rites were carried out – but you can’t go near the tomb.
Nearby Gangnam & Southern Seoul attractions
1. Queen Jeonghyeon Wanghu's Tomb
0.18 MILES
One of three royal tombs at Seonjeongneung park. Queen Jeonghyeon Wanghu was the second wife of King Seongjong.
0.23 MILES
The most notable of the three royal tombs at Seonjeongneung park is that of King Seongjong (r 1469–94), who was a prolific author and father – he had 28…
0.27 MILES
Seonjeongneung Park contains two main burial areas for kings and queens from the Joseon dynasty. The first tomb is for King Seongjong (r 1469–94), who was…
