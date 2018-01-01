Welcome to Jeju-si
In the suburb of Shin Jeju , you’ll find more accommodation, restaurants and bars. The most interesting sights, such as Jeju Stone Park and Jeju Loveland, are out of town, but easily accessed either by bus or taxi.
Top experiences in Jeju-si
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Jeju-si activities
Best of South Korea
Ready for a unique travel experience? South Korea fits the bill and then some. On this 10-day trip, you’ll see the highlights in and around Seoul plus visit folk villages, unique Korean temples, and the incredible Jeju Island. Learn about the sombre history of North and South Korea and take an excursion to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two. This is the perfect snapshot of a country coming back into its own as a top travel destination.