Welcome to Jeju-si

Chances are that you’ll end up spending a day or two in Jeju-do's capital, Jeju-si (제주시), as this is the main entry point to to the island, either by air or sea. The city centre, 4km east of Jeju International Airport, has a few historic structures, plenty of shopping and lively bars opposite the old City Hall. Tapdong-ro has an incredible number of seafood and pork restaurants. The coastal road starting at Yongduam Rock has nice seaside views and a panoply of restaurants, cafes, bars and pensions.

