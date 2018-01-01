Welcome to Jeju-si

Chances are that you’ll end up spending a day or two in Jeju-do's capital, Jeju-si (제주시), as this is the main entry point to to the island, either by air or sea. The city centre, 4km east of Jeju International Airport, has a few historic structures, plenty of shopping and lively bars opposite the old City Hall. Tapdong-ro has an incredible number of seafood and pork restaurants. The coastal road starting at Yongduam Rock has nice seaside views and a panoply of restaurants, cafes, bars and pensions.

Read More

In the suburb of Shin Jeju , you’ll find more accommodation, restaurants and bars. The most interesting sights, such as Jeju Stone Park and Jeju Loveland, are out of town, but easily accessed either by bus or taxi.

Read Less

Top experiences in Jeju-si

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Jeju-si activities

$2804.15 Classic

Best of South Korea

Ready for a unique travel experience? South Korea fits the bill and then some. On this 10-day trip, you’ll see the highlights in and around Seoul plus visit folk villages, unique Korean temples, and the incredible Jeju Island. Learn about the sombre history of North and South Korea and take an excursion to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two. This is the perfect snapshot of a country coming back into its own as a top travel destination.
See More Activities
Jeju-si photo credits