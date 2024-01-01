Geumgang Park

This park features a cable car, located about 150m from the park entrance; follow the Ropeway signs.

Nearby Busan attractions

1. Geumgang Park Cable Car

0.51 MILES

Add this cable car to your list of must-do activities. The panoramic view of development coursing through valleys of verdant mountains is breathtaking. On…

3. Seokbul-sa

1 MILES

Hard to find, difficult to reach and a wonder to behold, this hermitage has Buddhist images meticulously etched into stone. Visually powerful in scale and…

5. West Gate

1.98 MILES

An attractive gate on Geumjeong-san, but less visited because it's off the ridge trail.

6. Geumjeong Fortress

2.31 MILES

Travellers climbing Geumjeong-san (금정산; Geumjeong Mountain) expecting to see a fort will be disappointed because there isn’t one. Geumjeong Fortress…

7. North Gate

3.53 MILES

It's a steady climb up to the North Gate from Beomeo-sa.

8. Beomeo-sa

4.06 MILES

This magnificent temple is Busan’s best sight. Despite its city location, Beomeo-sa is a world away from the urban jungle, with beautiful architecture set…