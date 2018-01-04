Gyeongju UNESCO Sites Tour with Bulguk Temple and Seokguram

Your tour begins with a pick-up from your hotel in Busan, Gyeongju or from Haeundae Subway Station. Learn about Gyeongju, a coastal city rich with culture and history.Itinerary as follows:1. Shilla Kingdom TheaterTourists can enjoy short film of Shilla Kimdom dynasty.2. Gyochon Traditional VillageLocated in Gyeongju-si, Gyeongju Gyochon Traditional Village is a hanok village that allows visitors a look inside life of Choi Clan. 3. Daereungwon Tomb ComplexLarge ancient tombs of kings and nobles of the Silla Kingdom can be seen around Gyeongju at the Daereungwon Tomb Complex (Cheonmachong Tomb). There are twenty-three large tombs located here; the most famous being Cheonmachong and Hwangnamdaechong.4. Cheomseongdae ObservatoryCheomseongdae is the oldest existing astronomical observatory in Asia. Constructed during the reign of Queen Seon-deok, it was used for observing the stars in order to forecast the weather. This stone structure is a beautiful combination of straight lines and curves, and was designated as a National Treasure December 20, 1962. 5. Bulguk Temple [UNESCO World Heritage]Bulguk Temple is the representative relic of Gyeongju and was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in 1995. The beauty of the temple itself and the artistic touch of the stone relics are known throughout the world. 6. Seokguram Grotto [UNESCO World Heritage]Seokguram, located on Tohamsan Mountain, is the representative stone temple of Korea. Designated as a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1995, it is an artificial stone temple made of granite. The construction was started by Kim Dae-Seong in 751 during the reign of King Gyeong-Deok of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC - AD 935) and it was finished twenty-four years later in 774.7. Gyeongju Donggung Palace and Wolji PondAccording to the historical records of Samguk-sagi, Wolji Pond was built during the 14th year of King Munmu of the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-935 AD). Small mountains were created inside the palace walls, beautiful flowers were planted, and rare animals were brought in to create an exquisitely exotic garden fit for royalty. The pond was originally built in Wolseung Fortress (built in 101 AD during the Silla period), but the fortress was destroyed and now lies in ruins.