Underwater Tomb of King Munmu

This small rocky island offshore is the legendary tomb of King Munmu (661-681), Silla king and unifier of the three kingdoms, who demanded he be laid to rest in the East Sea so he could become a dragon and protect the country against Japanese invasions. Look out for Shaman ceremonies and rituals that are performed on mats by the seaside and in the small huts that line the coastal path facing the rock. Take bus 150 (one hour) from the Intercity Bus Terminal.