2-Day Guided Bus Tour to Daegu from Seoul

Day 1: Seoul - Daegu Meet up with a tour guide at SM Duty Free Seoul Store Depart from SM Duty Free Seoul Store at 7:30am Transfer in an air-conditioned vehicle to Daegu Lunch at your expense Visit Seomun Market and lunch, Kim Gwangseok-gil Street, Foot bath at Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental Medicine and Dongseongno Street Dinner at your expense Overnight stays at Daegu (3-star hotel) Seomun MarketSeomun Market was one of three main markets during Joseon Dynasty and was called 'Daegu Jang' known as the largest traditional market in Hangang Inam. The specialties of the market are fabric-related items but one can find almost everything here. The past and present coexist here with the true beauty of Gyeongsang-do.Kim Gwangseok-gil StreetThe popular murals and photo spots are along Kim Gwangseokgil Street depicting the life and music of the Late Kim Gwang-seok, the famous Korean folksong artist.Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental MedicineYou can learn the history of Yangneyong-si and the origin of Yak-Jun Street which are over 350 years old, and see various cultural exhibitions.Dongseongno StreetIt is called Myeongdong of Daegu since it is the busiest place in Daegu. You can enjoy the young, dynamic, colorful and energetic side of the city by enjoying unique fashion, food and coffee shops.Day 2: Daegu - Seoul (B) After breakfast, meet up with a tour guide at your hotel lobby Visit DonghwasaTemple and Mt. Palgongsan cable car Lunch at your expense Visit Guam Farm Stay (Experience) Return to Seoul and the tour ends at the original departure point at 6:30pm Donghwasa TempleIt is the traditional temple from the Silla Dynasty in Palgongsan Mountain which embraces many cultural heritages such as Daeungjeon Main Worshipping Hall. Tongil-daebul Buddha Statue (33m), which is the biggest Stone Buddha in the world, is located at this temple. Many traditional cultural activities such as tea ceremony, learning Seon culture(Zen Buddhism) and having temple meals are available.Palgongsan Mountain Cable CarMountain Cable CarLocated at Palgongsan Mountain, you can travel to top of the mountain at an elevation of 820m by taking the cable car and look down at the city and enjoy the magnificent view of the mountain. There are an observation deck, walking trails, and other things to enjoy near the top making it a popular dating spot.Guam Farm StayVillage of country houses with good quality cultural amenities. It is called “Guam” because the nine rocks resemble the shell of a turtle. You can also take part in farming.