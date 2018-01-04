Welcome to Daegu
A simple, three-line subway system makes getting around easy, and Daegu (sometimes spelled Taegu) is also a great hub for day trips; be sure to check out Haein-sa and Jikji-sa, both of which offer templestays for those wishing to immerse themselves in traditional local culture.
Day 1: Seoul - Daegu Meet up with a tour guide at SM Duty Free Seoul Store Depart from SM Duty Free Seoul Store at 7:30am Transfer in an air-conditioned vehicle to Daegu Lunch at your expense Visit Seomun Market and lunch, Kim Gwangseok-gil Street, Foot bath at Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental Medicine and Dongseongno Street Dinner at your expense Overnight stays at Daegu (3-star hotel) Seomun MarketSeomun Market was one of three main markets during Joseon Dynasty and was called 'Daegu Jang' known as the largest traditional market in Hangang Inam. The specialties of the market are fabric-related items but one can find almost everything here. The past and present coexist here with the true beauty of Gyeongsang-do.Kim Gwangseok-gil StreetThe popular murals and photo spots are along Kim Gwangseokgil Street depicting the life and music of the Late Kim Gwang-seok, the famous Korean folksong artist.Daegu Yangnyeongsi Museum of Oriental MedicineYou can learn the history of Yangneyong-si and the origin of Yak-Jun Street which are over 350 years old, and see various cultural exhibitions.Dongseongno StreetIt is called Myeongdong of Daegu since it is the busiest place in Daegu. You can enjoy the young, dynamic, colorful and energetic side of the city by enjoying unique fashion, food and coffee shops.Day 2: Daegu - Seoul (B) After breakfast, meet up with a tour guide at your hotel lobby Visit DonghwasaTemple and Mt. Palgongsan cable car Lunch at your expense Visit Guam Farm Stay (Experience) Return to Seoul and the tour ends at the original departure point at 6:30pm Donghwasa TempleIt is the traditional temple from the Silla Dynasty in Palgongsan Mountain which embraces many cultural heritages such as Daeungjeon Main Worshipping Hall. Tongil-daebul Buddha Statue (33m), which is the biggest Stone Buddha in the world, is located at this temple. Many traditional cultural activities such as tea ceremony, learning Seon culture(Zen Buddhism) and having temple meals are available.Palgongsan Mountain Cable CarMountain Cable CarLocated at Palgongsan Mountain, you can travel to top of the mountain at an elevation of 820m by taking the cable car and look down at the city and enjoy the magnificent view of the mountain. There are an observation deck, walking trails, and other things to enjoy near the top making it a popular dating spot.Guam Farm StayVillage of country houses with good quality cultural amenities. It is called “Guam” because the nine rocks resemble the shell of a turtle. You can also take part in farming.
During this one day tour, we will bring you to three spots for stunning cherry blossom, not only Busan but also may get a chance to go to the city nearby - Daegu , depends on the condition of cherry blossom on the tour day. *Daegu: Ayang-Gyo, Keimyung University, Duryu Park, Palgongsan, E WORLD, Suseongmot *Busan: Dalmaji-gil Road, Macdo Ecological Park, Samnak Ecological Park, Hwangnyeongsan Mountain, Oncheon-cheon, Yeonji Park , Namcheon-dong Cherry Blossom Road Detailed Schedule: 8:20am Depart from Busan KTX Train Station Exit 1 8:40am Depart from Seomyeon Station Exit 12 9:20am Depart from Haeundae Station Exit 5 10:00am~10:30am Arrive at 1st spot 12:00pm Leave for 2nd spot 12:30am~1:00pm Arrive at 2nd spot 3:20pm Leave for 3rd spot 4:00pm~4:30pm Arrive at 3rd spot 6:00pm Leave for Busan Station 8:00pm Arrive at Busan Station 8:20pm Arrive at Seomyeon Station 9:00pm Arrvie at Haeundae Station