Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Coast & Swartland

The windswept coastline and desolate mountains on the western side of Western Cape are a peaceful, largely undeveloped paradise. You’ll find whitewashed fishing villages, fascinating country towns, unspoilt beaches, a lagoon and wetlands teeming with birds, plus one of the best hiking regions in the country.

The West Coast National Park is a must for birdwatchers and lovers of seascapes, while inland lies the richly fertile Olifants River Valley, where citrus orchards and vineyards sit at the foot of the Cederberg Mountains – a hiker’s heaven. This remote area has spectacular rock formations and a wealth of San rock paintings.

Between the coast and the mountains lies the Swartland, undulating hills of wheat and vineyards. Swartland (black land) received its name from renosterveld, a threatened indigenous vegetation that turns dark grey in summer.

Explore West Coast & Swartland

  • W

    West Coast Fossil Park

    The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…

  • C

    Cederberg Wilderness Area

    As you drive, bike or hike through the bizarre-shaped, weathered-sandstone formations, glowing ochre in the fabulous Cederberg light, you'd be forgiven…

  • W

    West Coast National Park

    This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…

  • W

    Wupperthal Mission Station

    This Moravian mission station, 74km southeast of Clanwilliam, dates back to 1830. Attractions include the original church and workshops – where handmade…

  • G

    Groote Post

    Of all the Darling wineries, Groote Post has the most to offer the visitor, with wildlife drives, self-guided nature walks, a superb restaurant and, of…

  • D

    Darling Brewery

    Darling is one of the country's best-known breweries, pouring a wide range of beers including Africa's first carbon-neutral brew. You can taste any or all…

  • S

    Sevilla Rock Art Trail

    There are nine San rock-art sites along a relatively easy 5km hike here. The permit fee includes an informative pamphlet deciphering the paintings and…

  • S

    Stadsaal Caves

    Once occupied by the San, these sandstone caves are glorious at sunset. First visit the rock-art site, on the right as you drive through the gate, then…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Coast & Swartland.

  • See

    West Coast Fossil Park

    The first bear discovered south of the Sahara, lion-size sabre-toothed cats, three-toed horses and short-necked giraffes are all on display at this…

  • See

    Cederberg Wilderness Area

    As you drive, bike or hike through the bizarre-shaped, weathered-sandstone formations, glowing ochre in the fabulous Cederberg light, you'd be forgiven…

  • See

    West Coast National Park

    This park encompasses the clear, blue waters of the Langebaan Lagoon and is home to an enormous number of birds. It covers around 310 sq km and protects…

  • See

    Wupperthal Mission Station

    This Moravian mission station, 74km southeast of Clanwilliam, dates back to 1830. Attractions include the original church and workshops – where handmade…

  • See

    Groote Post

    Of all the Darling wineries, Groote Post has the most to offer the visitor, with wildlife drives, self-guided nature walks, a superb restaurant and, of…

  • See

    Darling Brewery

    Darling is one of the country's best-known breweries, pouring a wide range of beers including Africa's first carbon-neutral brew. You can taste any or all…

  • See

    Sevilla Rock Art Trail

    There are nine San rock-art sites along a relatively easy 5km hike here. The permit fee includes an informative pamphlet deciphering the paintings and…

  • See

    Stadsaal Caves

    Once occupied by the San, these sandstone caves are glorious at sunset. First visit the rock-art site, on the right as you drive through the gate, then…

Guidebooks

Learn more about West Coast & Swartland

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.