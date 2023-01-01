Freedom Park

This stunning park and museum honours fallen South Africans in all major conflicts and adopts an integrated approach to African history. It is a place of architectural imagination and collective healing. Start at //hapo, the museum covering Southern African history at the bottom of the hill; then proceed up the hill to the main park, which provides wonderful views of the city.

Elements of the park incude Isivivane, a garden of Remembrance; S'khimbuto, the main memorial with an ampitheatre and a Wall of Names inscribed with the 75,000 names of those of who played a significant part in all of the conflicts within South Africa's history; and Mveledzo, a spiral path that cuts into the natural landscape.