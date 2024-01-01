HQ of the Gauteng division of South Africa's High Court, this 1897 building is where the Rivonia Trial, that sentenced Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, was held.
Palace of Justice
Pretoria
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.34 MILES
This stunning park and museum honours fallen South Africans in all major conflicts and adopts an integrated approach to African history. It is a place of…
22.14 MILES
A highlight of Jo'burg's northern suburbs is Liliesleaf Farm. This was the secret headquarters of the ANC (African National Congress) from 1961 until a…
2.23 MILES
The imposing, art-deco-style Voortrekker Monument was constructed between 1938 and 1949 to honour the journey of the Voortrekkers, who journeyed north…
10.85 MILES
This 38-sq-km reserve, 27km south of Pretoria, off Rte 21, is popular with locals who come for fishing in the dam, but is also great for wildlife viewing…
18.86 MILES
Built as a replica of the Ottoman Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, the Nizamiye Mosque is a real find in the far-northern Jo'burg suburb of Midrand…
29.35 MILES
One of Jo'burg's most prestigious private art galleries, Goodman shows the work of William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, and many more of South Africa's…
28.52 MILES
One of Jo'burg's largest public parks, Delta Park is ideal for long strolls and picnics. It is best known for its stunning explosion of pink and white…
0.05 MILES
A statue of Old Lion (Paul Kruger) takes pride of place in the centre of Church Square, which is surrounded by some impressive public buildings. The…
Nearby Pretoria attractions
0.05 MILES
A statue of Old Lion (Paul Kruger) takes pride of place in the centre of Church Square, which is surrounded by some impressive public buildings. The…
0.1 MILES
The old Parliament Building of the Transvaal Republic Government, dating from 1890, sits on the south side of the square.
0.13 MILES
This decommissioned theatre, originally opened in 1931, is all but obscured by a hideous concrete parking garage.
0.36 MILES
The former residence of Paul Kruger, president of the South African Republic from 1883 to 1900, has been preserved as a museum. Built in 1884 and guarded…
5. National Cultural History Museum
0.49 MILES
Concentrating on the cultural history of South Africa, this museum features exhibitions on San rock art, Iron Age figurines from Limpopo and a small…
6. Pretoria National Zoological Gardens
0.51 MILES
There’s a reptile park and an aquarium here, as well as a vast collection of exotic trees and plenty of picnic spots. The highlight, though, is the cable…
0.6 MILES
The rebirth of downtown Pretoria has been given a kickstart by the redevelopment of this set of buildings into an events, arts and social hub. Check out…
0.72 MILES
On 31 May 1902, the Treaty of Vereeniging, which ended the Anglo-Boer War (1899–1902), was signed in the dining room of this stately mansion. Highlights…