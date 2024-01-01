Palace of Justice

Pretoria

HQ of the Gauteng division of South Africa's High Court, this 1897 building is where the Rivonia Trial, that sentenced Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment, was held.

  • Freedom Park in Pretoria, South Africa.

    Freedom Park

    1.34 MILES

    This stunning park and museum honours fallen South Africans in all major conflicts and adopts an integrated approach to African history. It is a place of…

  • Liliesleaf Farm

    Liliesleaf Farm

    22.14 MILES

    A highlight of Jo'burg's northern suburbs is Liliesleaf Farm. This was the secret headquarters of the ANC (African National Congress) from 1961 until a…

  • The Voortrekker Monument on a hill to the south of Pretoria, South Africa

    Voortrekker Monument

    2.23 MILES

    The imposing, art-deco-style Voortrekker Monument was constructed between 1938 and 1949 to honour the journey of the Voortrekkers, who journeyed north…

  • Rietvlei Nature Reserve

    Rietvlei Nature Reserve

    10.85 MILES

    This 38-sq-km reserve, 27km south of Pretoria, off Rte 21, is popular with locals who come for fishing in the dam, but is also great for wildlife viewing…

  • Nizamiye Mosque

    Nizamiye Mosque

    18.86 MILES

    Built as a replica of the Ottoman Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, the Nizamiye Mosque is a real find in the far-northern Jo'burg suburb of Midrand…

  • Goodman Gallery

    Goodman Gallery

    29.35 MILES

    One of Jo'burg's most prestigious private art galleries, Goodman shows the work of William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, and many more of South Africa's…

  • Delta Park

    Delta Park

    28.52 MILES

    One of Jo'burg's largest public parks, Delta Park is ideal for long strolls and picnics. It is best known for its stunning explosion of pink and white…

  • Church Square

    Church Square

    0.05 MILES

    A statue of Old Lion (Paul Kruger) takes pride of place in the centre of Church Square, which is surrounded by some impressive public buildings. The…

