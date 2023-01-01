Built as a replica of the Ottoman Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, Turkey, the Nizamiye Mosque is a real find in the far-northern Jo'burg suburb of Midrand. Looming beside the M1 Hwy, it was built by hundreds of Turkish artisans – with 100% Turkish materials – transported to South Africa by Turkish businessman Ali Katırcıoğlu. Inside the mosque, the hand-woven carpets and massive tiled dome are awe inspiring.

Non-Muslims are welcome inside the mosque during non-prayer times, as long as they dress modestly, remove their shoes, and women cover their heads. It's best to check in at the reception office before entering the mosque. Come hungry: There is a very good Turkish restaurant on site.