Partly housed in a building that looks like a giant grassy mound on one side and shiny modern steel on the other, Maropeng is an all-in-one information centre, visitor attraction and entertainment complex. The fascinating series of interactive exhibits here cover the history of the human race since its very beginnings. A new exhibition showcases the 2013 discovery of the Homo naledi species in the Rising Star caves.

Following this the fun really starts with a three-minute Disneyland-esque boat ride that transports you back in time through the Ice Age and even to a simulated black hole. Also on the site is a 2km walking trail, great for bird spotting; the Tumulus restaurant (which offers a buffet lunch on Sunday for R190); a cafe; a gift shop; and an amphitheatre for outdoor events. A joint ticket covers this and the Sterkfontein Caves.