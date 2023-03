Stock up on ’Boks tops and biltong, leather goods and wirework. Located just west of the four-way stop in Damdoryn, near the northwest corner of Hartbeespoort Dam, this market is more authentic than the nearby Chameleon Village tourist complex, with around 40 stalls housed in wooden cabins. It has a small playground and aviary to keep children occupied, plus three restaurants, and craftwork and classic South African gifts for sale.