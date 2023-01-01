A statue of Old Lion (Paul Kruger) takes pride of place in the centre of Church Square, which is surrounded by some impressive public buildings. The square was given a facelift in 2017 and is now a more pleasant spot to linger and admire the architecture and busy comings and goings from the municipal buildings.

On the northwest side of the square is the Palace of Justice, where the Rivonia Trial that sentenced Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment was held; the Ou Raadsaal is on the southern side; the Old Capitol Theatre is just off the southwestern corner, near the Old Nederlandsche Bank building, which adjoins Café Riche and houses the tourist information centre; and the handsome main post office is on the western side.