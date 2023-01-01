Smuts House Museum

JC Smuts' home for over 40 years has been turned into an interesting museum. With a wide veranda and shady trees, it has a family atmosphere and gives a vivid insight into Smuts’ life. A superb arts and crafts market is held here on the first and last Saturday of the month.

If you’re travelling to/from Pretoria by car, it’s worth dropping in for a look. The house is signposted from both the N14 freeway (Rte 28) and Rte 21.

A scholar, Boer general, politician and international statesman, JC Smuts was instrumental in creating the Union of South Africa, and served as prime minister from 1919 to 1924 and from 1939 to 1948.