Pretoria, Gauteng Province, South Africa

South Africa’s administrative centre is a handsome city with some gracious old architecture, significant historical sites, prosperous leafy suburbs, and wide streets lined with jacarandas that burst into a beautiful purple haze in October and November. It’s always been more more conservative than Jo’burg – this was the centre of the apartheid regime and its very name a symbol of oppression. However, as the inner city undergoes something of a renaissance, and Pretoria becomes more cosmopolitan, there's a sense that the city is beginning to look to the future.

  • Freedom Park in Pretoria, South Africa.

    Freedom Park

    Pretoria

    This stunning park and museum honours fallen South Africans in all major conflicts and adopts an integrated approach to African history. It is a place of…

  • The Voortrekker Monument on a hill to the south of Pretoria, South Africa

    Voortrekker Monument

    Pretoria

    The imposing, art-deco-style Voortrekker Monument was constructed between 1938 and 1949 to honour the journey of the Voortrekkers, who journeyed north…

  • Rietvlei Nature Reserve

    Rietvlei Nature Reserve

    Pretoria

    This 38-sq-km reserve, 27km south of Pretoria, off Rte 21, is popular with locals who come for fishing in the dam, but is also great for wildlife viewing…

  • Church Square

    Church Square

    Pretoria

    A statue of Old Lion (Paul Kruger) takes pride of place in the centre of Church Square, which is surrounded by some impressive public buildings. The…

  • Sammy Marks’ Museum

    Sammy Marks’ Museum

    Pretoria

    This handsome mansion, 20km east of central Pretoria, was built in 1884 for the industrial, mining and agricultural magnate Sammy Marks. Now it’s a…

  • Smuts House Museum

    Smuts House Museum

    Pretoria

    JC Smuts' home for over 40 years has been turned into an interesting museum. With a wide veranda and shady trees, it has a family atmosphere and gives a…

  • Union Buildings

    Union Buildings

    Pretoria

    Designed by Sir Herbert Baker, these sweeping sandstone buildings are the headquarters of government and home to the presidential offices. They're not…

  • 012central

    012central

    Pretoria

    The rebirth of downtown Pretoria has been given a kickstart by the redevelopment of this set of buildings into an events, arts and social hub. Check out…

