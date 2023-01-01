Designed by Sir Herbert Baker, these sweeping sandstone buildings are the headquarters of government and home to the presidential offices. They're not open to the public, but are worth visiting to view from the front gardens, where you'll find statues of a few former heads of state, including a giant one of an open-armed, grinning Mandela – it's a top selfie spot.

The gardens are often used for public celebrations, and Nelson Mandela’s inauguration took place here in 1994. There’s also a WWI memorial here, and a memorial to the South African police.