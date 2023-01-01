Inaugurated in 2004, with its design based on the African concept of 'justice under a tree', the Constitutional Court is a very real symbol of modern South Africa. Incorporating some 150,000 bricks and the former stairwells of the Awaiting Trial Block that was demolished after the end of apartheid, the court houses a highly impressive contemporary art collection showcasing both local and international art. The court is open to the public: Lucky visitors may even hear a case being argued.

Make sure you take a tour (a visit to the building is included as part of the tour of Constitution Hill) to fully appreciate the history and nuances of this remarkable building. Also, climb the stairs to the former Awaiting Trial Block, which still contains an old holding cell and provides an interesting view of the Court's public atrium below.