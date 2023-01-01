Johannesburg Art Gallery

Fenced off from the southern end of sketchy Joubert Park is this elegant Lutyens-designed gallery dating from 1915. The JAG has one of the largest art collections in Africa; however, only a tiny fraction of it is ever on display and usually the gallery rooms that are open host temporary exhibitions. The entrance is just off Klein St.

There's a decent shop with some nice arty gifts and books for sale.

The area around here has a very lively street market but keep your wits about you as you stroll through. Joubert Park itself is best avoided.