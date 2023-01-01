Inside century-old Somerset House, a former bank office, Thunder Walker is a bar/restaurant/events venue with a historic twist. The building's interior is striking, with checkered floors, bright green tile wainscoting, and wrap-around interior balconies on the upper floors. The basement, home to the Zwipi Underground Bar, houses hundreds of old safety deposit boxes -- some of which haven't been unlocked for decades.

Thunder Walker currently hosts tours and occasional public events, but will eventually be open every day. There is an alternate entrance on Gandhi Square.