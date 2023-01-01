Founded in 1887, this version of the illustrious (and once whites- and men-only) club dates from 1904. It's now open to all, and so long as you're not dressed too shabbily you can enter and order a drink at the ground-floor bar, which has a fine antique wooden bar (at 31m, reputed to be the longest in Africa!). As of 2018 the Rand Club boasts a fascinating antique map store, and also hosts sumptuous high teas (book in advance).

Take the opportunity to go up the splendid staircase to view the stately portrait of Nelson Mandela, who shares wall space with Queen Elizabeth II and other historic South African grandees.