in 2002 Van der Bijl Sq was revamped and renamed Gandhi Sq in honour of Mohandas (Mahatma) Gandhi. Look out for the bronze statue representing him as a young lawyer, gown flowing in the wind like a superhero. Gandhi Sq is home to several historic buildings including the recently renovated Somerset House, now a bar and events venue.

Gandhi first came to South Africa in 1893 to work as a lawyer. He lived on and off in Johannesburg from 1903 to 1914, including at what is now Satyagraha House. Parking at Gandhi Square can be tricky, especially during the week. The best way to visit the square is via the Red Bus.