Main St Pedestrian Mall

Honouring Jo'burg's history of mining are a series of information panels, statues and artifacts lining the partly pedestrianised mall at the western end of Main St between Loveday and Ntemi Piliso Sts. This remains the beating heart of the city's mining industry with the offices of the Chambers of Mines and Anglo American along the street.

Look out for the Langlaate Stamp Mill, a wooden contraption used to crush gold bearing rock, opposite City Perk Café; and, on the corner of Simmonds St, the headgear of an old mine.