It was in this three-storey building that, in the 1950s, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo set up South Africa's first black-owned law firm. After a 2012 renovation, it features a public 'outside museum' that can be visited any time of the day or night. Photos and panels displayed in the windows give a vivid insight into Mandela's and Tambo's lives.

Opposite is the 5m-tall painted steel sculpture Shadow Boxing by Marco Cianfanelli, based on Bob Gasini's famous photo of Mandela sparring in 1952.