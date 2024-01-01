An icon of the city's rebirth, this massive power station was refurbished in 2007 and now houses the impressive new headquarters of AngloGold Ashanti as well as an events hall. Turbine Hall comes alive each year in July during the Turbine Art Fair, downtown Joburg's most prominent art event.
Turbine Hall
Johannesburg
