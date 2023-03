Named after South Africa’s first female trade unionist, this square is partly decorated with an array of heads, carved from old railway sleepers by Newtown artists. It's also the start for a Jazz Walk of Fame, a walkway that pays tribute to South Africa’s most influential jazz musicians.

In front of nearby Bassline there's a bronze sculpture honouring Brenda Fassie, one of the country’s most popular musicians, who died in 2004.