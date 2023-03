The massive concrete pillars holding up the M1 Highway in Newtown have become an outdoor art gallery, featuring ever-changing graffiti murals by some of South Africa's top street artists. Over the years, the graffiti has also spilled over onto the surrounding streets. The pillars are a popular spot for photoshoots, but do keep a close watch on your valuables in this area.

The neighbouring Newtown Junction shopping centre offers convenient and secure parking.