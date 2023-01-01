Anglo American Head Office

This handsome building, taking up an entire block, has been the mining company's HQ in Africa since 1939. It has an impressive main entrance with delicate metalwork, soaring etched glass panels, and stone steps flanked by carved friezes of African flora and fauna.

In front of the building is a dynamic bronze sculpture by Herman Wald of an impala stampede. Commissioned in 1960 by Harry Oppenheimer, head of De Beers and the Anglo American Corporation, it formerly stood in Ernest Oppenheimer Park in downtown Jo'burg but was removed and eventually relocated here after being vandalised in the 1990s.