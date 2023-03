The former residence of Paul Kruger, president of the South African Republic from 1883 to 1900, has been preserved as a museum. Built in 1884 and guarded by two stone lions, it contains period furniture and a random collection of personal knick-knacks belonging to Kruger and his wife.

The house would have been grand at the time but today seems lost on the busy street. It's a short walk west of Church Sq.