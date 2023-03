This busy park is a firm favourite with Jo'burgers from all walks of life. Lace up your trainers and join locals for a run on the paved paths or games on the basketball and five-a-side football courts. Families and groups of teenagers fill the lush grounds on weekends for picnics.

You can also rent a rowboat (R15) and paddle to the fountain at the centre of the lake. Also here is the Zoo Lake Public Pool and the African restaurant Moyo.