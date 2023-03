Officially opened in 2018, the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre was founded to raise awareness about the evils of genocide, with a particular focus on the Holocaust and the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. The centre has several permanent exhibitions, and also hosts rotating displays on the topics of genocide, ethnic violence, and xenophobia.

Issy's Coffee, the onsite cafe, serves bagel sandwiches (hard to find in Jo'burg) and specialises in strong Rwandan coffee.