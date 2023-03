If you’re fascinated by guns, tanks and aircraft, you can see artefacts and implements of destruction from the 1899–1902 Anglo-Boer War through to WWII at this well-curated musem near the zoo.

Outside stands the impressive memorial arch to the fallen in the Boer War designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and topped by a giant bronze Angel of Peace statue by Russian artist Naoum Aronson.