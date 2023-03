One of Jo'burg's most prestigious private art galleries, Goodman shows the work of William Kentridge, Sam Nhlengethwa, and many more of South Africa's leading visual artists. Located in Rosebank's "Art Mile" on Jan Smuts Avenue, where most of Jo'burg's top galleries are clustered, Goodman is always guaranteed to have an exhibition worth seeing.

There are several excellent restaurants across the road from Goodman, at the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and Bolton Road.