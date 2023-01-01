Nirox Foundation

This gorgeous sculpture park marks an evolutionary advancement for South African creative arts. Leading local and international sculptors, painters and conceptual artists take up secluded residencies or display their work for public perusal in the 1500-sq-metre private property. The goal is no less than to ‘advance Africa’s place in the global contemporary arts’.

Check the website for special events held here such as concerts and festivals. In 2017 it hosted the Nirox Words (http://niroxwords.com) spoken word festival.